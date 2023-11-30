Key men return for Brighton as Roberto De Zerbi springs big surprise before AEK Athens clash

Kaoru Mitoma and Igor Julio are back in action as Brighton face AEK Athens amid an injury crisis at the club.

Jack Hinshelwood, 18, has also been handed his Europa League debut as Albion look to seal progression into the knock-out rounds.

Albion are without the injured Pervis Estupinan, Danny Welbeck, Solly March, Julio Enciso, Adam Webster, Ansu Fati and Tariq Lamptey, whilst Jan Paul van Hecke is suspended.

On Fati and Lamptey – ahead of the Europa League tie – De Zerbi said: “We have lost them both for a long time but the focus is on the players who can play.”

Roberto De Zerbi, manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, celebrates following the team's 3-2 victory at Nottingham Forest (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

It was revealed today that Barcelona loanee Fati will be out for around six weeks with a hamstring injury. Click here to read more.

The return of Mitoma is a huge boost for Brighton. The Japan forward missed the 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest after pulling out of the national team’s squad.

Igor also missed the trip to the City Ground. He partners captain Lewis Dunk tonight, who is permitted to play in Europe despite his red card against Nottingham Forest.

The game provides a huge opportunity for teenage midfielder Hinshelwood to impress. His inclusion comes as a surprise, with Mahmoud Dahoud available to play. The German has two games remaining of his Premier League ban after being sent off against Sheffield United.

Dahoud is joined on the bench by the returning James Milner.

Brighton: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Igor, Hinshelwood; Gross, Gilmour; Adingra, Joao Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson.