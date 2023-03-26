Brighton’s Evan Ferguson has received the seal of approval from France and PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Ferguson, 18, is away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland and scored on his full debut for his country, in a 3-2 friendly win over Latvia on Wednesday (March 22).

The goal, which you can watch here, made him the Republic of Ireland’s youngest goal scorer since legendary forward Robbie Keane.

The teenage sensation has had a break-out season in the Premier League and clearly has impressed Mbappe – who is among the best in the world.

Republic of Ireland and Brighton star Evan Ferguson has been praised by France captain Kylian Mbappe (inset) after scoring his first international goal. (Photos by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images and Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ahead of France’s Euro 2024 qualifier against the Republic of Ireland on Monday evening (March 27), the PSG star, 24, was asked about Ferguson.

"We've seen some clips of him,” the new France captain said in a pre-match press conference. "He's a very good striker.

"That doesn't mean we are going to win but he is a good player.

“We will be pay him attention tomorrow night and hope we will not see it much."

Ferguson has scored seven goals in 16 games for Brighton this season, recently netting a brace in the 5-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Grimsby.

