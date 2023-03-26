Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
9 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
9 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

Kylian Mbappe makes Evan Ferguson revelation as France superstar praises 'very good striker'

Brighton’s Evan Ferguson has received the seal of approval from France and PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

By Sam Morton
Published 26th Mar 2023, 18:29 BST

Ferguson, 18, is away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland and scored on his full debut for his country, in a 3-2 friendly win over Latvia on Wednesday (March 22).

The goal, which you can watch here, made him the Republic of Ireland’s youngest goal scorer since legendary forward Robbie Keane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The teenage sensation has had a break-out season in the Premier League and clearly has impressed Mbappe – who is among the best in the world.

Most Popular
Republic of Ireland and Brighton star Evan Ferguson has been praised by France captain Kylian Mbappe (inset) after scoring his first international goal. (Photos by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images and Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Republic of Ireland and Brighton star Evan Ferguson has been praised by France captain Kylian Mbappe (inset) after scoring his first international goal. (Photos by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images and Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Republic of Ireland and Brighton star Evan Ferguson has been praised by France captain Kylian Mbappe (inset) after scoring his first international goal. (Photos by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images and Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ahead of France’s Euro 2024 qualifier against the Republic of Ireland on Monday evening (March 27), the PSG star, 24, was asked about Ferguson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We've seen some clips of him,” the new France captain said in a pre-match press conference. "He's a very good striker.

"That doesn't mean we are going to win but he is a good player.

“We will be pay him attention tomorrow night and hope we will not see it much."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ferguson has scored seven goals in 16 games for Brighton this season, recently netting a brace in the 5-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Grimsby.

Have you read?: 'Always keeping an eye' - Fabrizio Romano makes ominous Evan Ferguson claim amid Tottenham and Chelsea interest

Football wonderkids: Brighton youngster included in list with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona prospects

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brighton player ratings of the season so far: Four 9/10s but a 4/10 for struggling international

Premier League table without VAR: Where Brighton, Newcastle, Tottenham and Crystal Palace would sit in shock findings - gallery

Kylian MbappéBrightonFrancePSGRepublic of IrelandPremier League