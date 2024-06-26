Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi will officially be unveiled as the new manager of Marseille later today.

The Ligue 1 club previously confirmed they reached an “agreement in principle” with the former Brighton boss but the Italian flew into Marseille today to complete the formalities.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted a video of De Zerbi leaving his hotel on his way to finalising the move. "Roberto de Zerbi, landed in Marseille to be unveiled as new OM head coach.”

Former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi will join Marseille

Brighton are set to receive around £5m in compensation from the French club, as part of their agreement with De Zerbi to end their contract by mutual consent.

De Zerbi brought an end to two successful seasons with the Seagulls following their final Premier League match against Manchester United in May.

Marseille are also set to welcome De Zerbi with two new signings. Romano posted: “Olympique Marseille, advancing and progressing to sign Brassier and then Ismaël Kone for Roberto de Zerbi.”

Marseille previously said: “Olympique de Marseille announces that it has reached an agreement in principle with Roberto De Zerbi. The club is currently working with all stakeholders to formalise the arrival of the Italian coach, as well as that of his staff, on the OM bench and prepare for his arrival in Marseille in the coming days.”

De Zerbi replaces Jean-Louis Gasset, the last of three managers appointed by Marseille last season as they limped to an eighth-placed finish in the table.

The Italian made his name with Brighton after replacing Graham Potter in September 2022, leading them to their highest ever top-flight finish of sixth, and subsequently into the Europa League – where they played Marseille home and away in the group stages.