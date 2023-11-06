Latest health scare forces Brighton loan defender to miss Rangers clash
The Albion man joined Hearts last summer for a season long loan and made a promising start north of the border as he scored on home debut in the Viaplay Cup against Partick Thistle.
But in September he was taken ill while training for the Jambos and returned to Brighton for medical checks. Offiah,21, was given the all-clear and went back to Hearts but has only made four appearances since.
It was reported today that Offiah missed the 3-1 loss to Rangers last Saturday at Hampden Park because of a second health scare on the training ground.
The www.dailyrecord.co.uk stated: "He was forced to miss out after being taken ill at the club's Riccarton training ground towards the end of last week, ruling him out of the crunch clash at the national stadium."
Edinburgh Evening News, who broke the news, reported that Offiah was taken off the training ground whilst preparations for the semi-final were ongoing, with tests being taken to mend his situation before being given the all-clear."
Encouragingly, the Albion man travelled to Hampden and supported his team-mates from the stands during the 3-1 defeat.