Latest Premier League squad valuations: Brighton's staggering total compared to Crystal Palace, Fulham, West Ham, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea

Brighton’s recent transfer strategy has been to secure some of the best young talents from around the globe and develop them through their academy.

Players are often sent out on loan where they gain first team experience in lower divisions or across Europe and come back to challenge for a place in Graham Potter’s first team squad.

It’s a plan that has worked pretty well with the likes of Rob Sanchez, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Jakub Moder all benefitting from time on loan.

They have also made healthy profits of late on players such as Ben White, Dan Burn and Yves Bissouma.

To compare, we’ve looked at how much every Premier League club has spent on their current squad – according to data from Transfermarkt

1. Nottingham Forest - £76.38m The club recently broke its transfer record with the signing of Taiwo Awoniyi for £18.45million Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Brentford - £100.58m Brentford’s squad cost is the cheapest of any side who remained in the Premier League last season. The club has recently broken its transfer record with Keane Lewis-Potter arriving from Hull City for £17.10million. Photo: Armando Babani Photo Sales

3. Brighton & Hove Albion - £106.02m Brighton finished ninth last season despite having one of the cheapest squads in the division. Their most costly player - according to transfermarkt is Enock Mwepu at £20.7million. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

4. Fulham - £114.62m The Championship champions most expensive current player is Aleksandar Mitrovic, who cost £22.23million from Newcastle. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales