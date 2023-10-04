'Lead agent completes deal' - Man United and Man City £50m target agrees five-year contract with Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion have reportedly secured the long-term future of one of their best players

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Hove Albion are set to give fans a huge boost ahead of the Europa League Group B clash against Marseille on Thursday night.

The Seagulls, who are sixth in the Premier League with five wins from seven matches, are putting the final touches on a bumper new contract for Kaoru Mitoma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Japan international attacker has made a huge impact on the first team and was one Albion’s best players last term in his breakthrough season as he helped Brighton finish sixth and qualify for the Europa League for the first time in their history.

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi is a huge fan of his talented attacker Kaoru Mitoma

Mitoma, 26, has also started this season in fine form and scored one of the individual goals of the season at Wolves as ghosted past a number of home defenders before slotting into the bottom corner. Mitoma’s pace, trickery and composure in front of goal has made him a firm favourite with the Albion fans and also attracted interest from Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham and also a brief link from Saudi Arabia for the £50m-plus rated attacker.

Brighton signed Mitoma for just £3m from Kawasaki Frontale and – following a brief loan in Belgium at Union SG – made an instant impression on the Premier League under the guidance of head coach Roberto De Zerbi. Last season he scored 12 goals in all-competitions for Brighton and he already has three goals and three assists to name in the Premier League this term. Mitoma's deal was due to expire in June 2025 but the Seagulls have acted decisively to the secure his services – or to protect themselves in the best possible way should the top clubs target their star man in the coming windows.

It has been reported exclusively by Chris Wheatley, for our sister title www.londonworld.com, that Mitoma has this week agreed a new five-year deal for £80,000 per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad