League One club moves ahead of Nottingham Forest, Cardiff and Swansea in race to land Brighton defender

Brighton defender Haydon Roberts is set to head out on loan this January

Roberts, 19, is highly regarded at Brighton and has been part of the Graham Potter's matchday squads in the Premier League this season.

The left sided centre half has also featured three times this season in the Carabao Cup where he impressed against Cardiff, Swansea and Leicester.

Roberts, who enjoyed a successful loan at League One Rochdale last season, is however keen to gain more first team football to continue his development.

A Championship loan is said to be the preferred option with Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City and Swansea City all said to be keen.

But League One Sheffield Wednesday are also in the running to land the England youth international who was born in Brighton and has been at the club's academy since 2015.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore has previously worked with Brighton's Taylor Richards when the young midfielder had a successful loan at Doncaster.

Albion were said to be impressed with how Moore handled Richards who at that stage was at a crossroads in his career. Richards returned to Brighton a refreshed and better player and featured for Graham potter's in the Premier League this season before secure a loan to Birmingham earlier this month.

That relationship could certainly help Wednesday step ahead of the competition in their bid to land Brighton's promising young talent.

Roberts could find opportunities at Brighton further limited in the second half the season as defenders Lewis Dunk, Adan Webster and Shane Duffy return to fitness, while Dan Burn and Marc Cucurella can also play on the left side of the defence.