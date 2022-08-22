Leandro Trossard agent makes telling Brighton claim amid Newcastle and Manchester United interest

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trossard, 27, scored a well-taken second to seal all three points at the London Stadium after a first half penalty from Alexis Mac Allister set the Seagulls on their way.

Trossard showed his versatility as he started on the left flank but moved into a more central role later in the game after the introduction of Albion's new signing Pervis Estupiñán.

Trossard has been excellent for Albion of late and it was widely thought he was in the final year of his contract.

However, speaking after the West Ham match, head coach Graham Potter said: "It's not a year, it's more than that."

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is said to be a huge admirer of the Belgian international and the Red Devils were linked with a move for Trossard earlier this window. Newcastle United are also said to be keen.

Late last season, Trossard said he was happy at Brighton but would also "listen to other offers."

He is though in the form of his life at Brighton and playing regular football for a team that could challenge for Europe this term.

His agent, Josy Comhair, is keen for Trossard to maintain his current level – especially during a World Cup year where he will hope to be a starter for Roberto Martinez's Belgium team.

"Leandro will get even better,” said Comhair speaking in Monday’s Het Belang van Limburg. “But Leandro will not leave just to leave.

"If he were to consider a switch, it must be a really attractive project, with guarantees on playing minutes.

"There is a World Cup coming up, it is crucial for Leandro to keep rhythm.”

Potter was delighted with his display at West Ham and feels he is carrying on his form from late last season.

"He was at a strong level last year, in fairness, if you see his goal record and what he gave us.

"He is playing a role that has a lot of responsibility, I think.

"He defends for the team when he has to and contributes to our play generally and obviously he is a forward, an attacking player, so to assist and to score is important for him and us.