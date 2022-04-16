Leandro Trossard said Graham Potter had 'special role' for him against Tottenham - and it paid off

Leandro Trossard struck a late winner at Tottenham. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Albion controlled large periods of the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and restricted Spurs to zero shots on target.

With the game heading for a goalless draw, Trossard took advantage of a mix-up at the back and brilliantly placed the ball past Hugo Lloris on the 89th minute.

He said: "I'm really happy for myself and especially for the team. It was a really good game.

"We kept on going and we reduced their chances. It was the perfect game for us."

The Belgium international was deployed at wing-back as Graham Potter tweaked the side which beat Arsenal 2-1 last weekend.

"He (Potter) said yesterday that he had a special role for me at wing back," Trossard said.

"He knew that I did that at Belgium.

"I think it worked well.

“That’s one of my strengths that I can play almost anywhere, except maybe centre back.

"I always do my best to help the team."

The result means Albion are unbeaten in three league games, following a 0-0 draw against Norwich and the stunning win at the Emirates.

It marks an outstanding return to form for a side which suffered six successive defeats before the international break in March.

Trossard added: "I’m happy for the team as we’ve had some tough weeks. After the game against Norwich, we believed more that we could do it."

Albion captain Lewis Dunk said the international break came at a 'good time' for the club.

"We had to step away and time some off," he said.

"The boys on the training ground worked so hard and we worked on a few things. It reset us. We found our confidence back on the playing field.

"It's still a good season. We drew a lot and didn't lose many at the start of the year. If we spread those out over the season, it's a different story.