Leandro Trossard's agent explains why winger chose Arsenal over Tottenham

Leandro Trossard’s agent has claimed Tottenham’s cautious transfer negotiating style lead to them missing out on signing the Belgium winger.

Josy Comhair spoke to Belgium newspaper Told Het Laatste Nieuws the day after his 28-year-old client signed for Arsenal from Brighton in a deal worth £21 million plus add-ons.

Comhair stated that the Brighton star had agreed with the club he would not sign a new deal prior to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Trossard announced his intentions to leave Albion through Comhair on Friday, January 13, following a very public fall out with manager Roberto De Zerbi. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

His deal on the south coast had six months left on it, with an option for the club to extend by a further year.

Comhair explained how both Tottenham and Marseille had been interested in signing the former Genk player, but stated it was Arsenal’s efficiency that led to them winning the battle for Trossard’s signature.

Comhair told Told Het Laatste Nieuws: “I called [Arsenal sporting director] Edu Gaspar on Wednesday (January 18). I explained the situation. Before the World Cup, we agreed that Leandro [Trossard] wouldn’t sign a new deal with Brighton. So they had to sell him now. Marseille were interested, I also talked to Tottenham. But they wanted to wait.

"Spurs were in contact with us for the last two weeks. But it was we want him, but wait this, wait that. Wednesday we got in touch with Arsenal - 24 hours later they had an agreement."

Trossard made his debut for Mikel Arteta’s side in their 3-2 victory over title rivals Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium yesterday (January 22), coming off the bench in the 82nd minute to replace Gabriel Martinelli.

The winger told the official Arsenal website that he was excited to work with the Arsenal manager, who he described as a ‘top coach’.

Trossard said: "It helps me that I’m versatile and that I can play in different positions. They’re looking forward to working with me and vice versa. I’m really excited to work with them and I think Mikel is a top coach.

"I like to be in the pocket behind the striker. On the wings, I can explore myself as well. I’m comfortable in either of those positions but if I were to choose, behind the striker – but it all depends on the system.

"I think I’m good in 1v1s. I’m composed in the box, so if I get chances, I can finish them off. I can hopefully help the team to win tough games – I’m great in tight spaces."

The winger has scored seven and assisted three in 16 games for Brighton this season, but had not played since featuring in the Seagulls’ 4-2 defeat to Arsenal on New Year’s Eve.

De Zerbi dropped Trossard from his matchday squad for Albion’s 3-0 victory over Liverpool (January 14), claiming to have issues with the player’s attitude and behaviour in training.