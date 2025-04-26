'Less is more' - Fabian Hurzeler reveals new tactical approach for Brighton ahead of West Ham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton look to turn the tide on their five-game winless run in the Premier League with a clash against Graham Potter’s West Ham.

After five games without a win, Brighton have slid down to 10th in the table, and Albion fans know their hopes of European football next season hang in the balance.

Last time out, Brighton suffered a painful 4-2 defeat away against Brentford, who are also looking to sneak into a European place for the next campaign. A brace from Bryan Mbeumo, one from Yoane Wissa and Norgaard’s header sealed the deal for The Bees.

However, Brighton looked sluggish in this one and lacked discipline. Namely, Joao Pedro was dismissed in the 61st minute after elbowing Collins at a crucial point of the game.

Brighton have lost just one of their 15 Premier League games with West Ham, winning six and drawing eight (the loss was a 3-1 defeat in this exact fixture last season though!).

At the pre-match press conference before The Seagulls take on The Hammers, Hurzeler was asked about what he’s done this week to rectify the poor run of form.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “I learnt this week that less is more. So maybe it's about doing less, sharing less information. Just make sure that the players don't have to think too much. That they are just going on the pitch and can be themselves.

"That they can just go on the pitch and enjoy playing together, because that's why they are playing football. They love it, they do it since they are young.

"So we have to bring back this feeling that they have in the past. So playing together, fighting together, running together. Don't think about too many tactical things.

"Don't think about the fears or the doubts they might have, because it's normal to have doubts in this situation. So we have to bring them in this phase in their mind where they just get into a flow.

"Into a flow playing together, into a flow fighting together. That's what we try to get them this week.”