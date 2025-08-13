'Let's hope' - Gus Poyet sets Brighton target for Premier League season and makes Europe prediction

The former Brighton manager gave his thoughts on Albion’s chances of a european finish this season.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gus Poyet, who famously took over at the Withdean in 2009 and steered Albion away from League One danger before lifting the title in 2011, has kept a close eye on his old club.

Speaking from his base in South Korea, where he’s now managing Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, the Uruguayan admitted the expectations around the Amex have shifted dramatically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton ended last season eighth under Fabian Hurzeler, just one place shy of a European spot.

Former Seagulls manager Gus Poyet shared his predictions for Albion this season. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Whilst it was still a strong return given player sales and summer changes, it hasn’t stopped supporters from dreaming of another continental adventure.

Speaking to the best online casino affiliate Casino.org, Gus said: “I think the aim should be Europe,”

“But if you don’t reach because you finish one position back, it’s not a failure.

"I’m trying to be fair with the fans and with the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He knows it’s easier said than done. “It’s difficult for Brighton to maintain the consistency because of the changes, obviously, and how quick they adapt. Let’s hope that they can settle quickly and start playing together very well.”

And when it comes to a final prediction? Gus said: “I think they’re going to be in the top ten. The top ten in the Premier League now is very close…

"And if you get a good run of results, you can get in Europe. And if not, top ten. I don’t think Brighton can aim for nothing less than top ten.”