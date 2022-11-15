Levi Colwill and Deniz Undav are both demanding more from themselves after Brighton were beaten by Aston Villa.

Despite taking an early lead, Albion were below par at the Amex on Sunday (November 13) and didn’t do enough to extend their winning run to four games. Click here to see how we rated each Brighton player in their final match before the World Cup.

Colwill, on loan from Chelsea, was making his full Premier League debut after replacing the absent Adam Webster in the starting line-up.

The youngster, who has captained England at under-19 level, impressed for large periods but he was disappointed to miss a glorious chance late on and it was his unfortunate deflection that took Danny Ings’ strike past Robert Sanchez for the winner.

Deniz Undav (left, pictured by Alex Burstow/Getty Images) and Levi Colwill (right, pictured by Christopher Lee/Getty Images) spoke to the media after Brighton's defeat against Aston Villa

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a frustrating game,” the 19-year-old defender said. “They came to do a job which was to get a point or three, which they did.

"Personally, it was my first start, I could have done so much better at times. It’s a disappointing day.

“We should have got the three points, 100 per cent. We played good football at times, we just weren’t clinical enough, I missed the chance at the end. Things like that make a big difference.”

Colwill was asked about the allegations of time-wasting by Aston Villa’s players after they took a second-half lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “When they went in front they did everything they could to secure the three points, that’s the way they played. Each team to their own.”

Have you read?: Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey reveals Unai Emery's specific instruction which led to win at Amex

Meanwhile, Undav struggled to make an impact after coming on for Danny Welbeck just before the hour mark.

The German striker scored 35 goals in 51 games for Belgian top flight club Union SG but has managed just one goal for Brighton – in the EFL Cup against Forest Green Rovers. He has found game-time hard to come by since his move to England, playing just 172 minutes and being limited to substitution appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Undav, 26, said Roberto De Zerbi wanted him to focus on his positioning against Villa and ‘to be ready when I get ball’, adding: “If the ball is in the box, he wanted me to be there and try my best to score a goal."

When asked what he needs to do to become a regular starter, Undav added: “Maybe I can work even harder. When I come in during games like this, I need to score a goal or give an assist. That will help my confidence to go a little bit higher.

"I need to keep trying to fight for everything. The most important thing is to show the coach that I'm ready and to show I should be given the time if somebody is out or sick.”