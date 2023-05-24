Lewis Dunk absence explained as England ace misses Brighton starting XI vs Man City

The Albion man has been excellent for Brighton this season and today was called up for the England squad for June’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton are sixth in the Premier League and have all-but qualified for the Europa League next season. Dunk has played through the pain barrier in the last few matches as injury-hit Brighton have qualified for continental football for the first time.

But the club captain was on the bench for the clash and his ever-present record for the season went against City as he has been struggling with a calf, back and neck issue.

Brighton and Hove Albion skipper Lewis Dunk misses out against Man City

Albion boss De Zerbi said: “I change Lewis and Alexis because they can't play 90 minutes today but we are ready and able to play against a fantastic team.”

Of Dunk’s England call, The Albion head coach said prior to the match: “Yes he has developed. He understands football. In the first period it was not so easy to understand my idea but he gave me total availability and I would like him more open. He doesn’t speak a lot but he is an example outside of the dressing room and off the pitch. He plays with a lot of problems. He has some problem in his back but plays every game. He has to play always.”

Joel Veltman, Alexis Mac Allister and Evan Ferguson also dropped to the bench as Jan Paul Van Hecke, Billy Gilmour, Facundo Buonanotte and Danny Welbeck came into the Seagulls’ starting XI.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne were recalled as part of six Manchester City changes for their Premier League game at Brighton.