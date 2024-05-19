Lewis Dunk absence for Brighton explained against Man United ahead of Euro 2024

By Derren Howard
Published 19th May 2024, 15:19 BST
Updated 19th May 2024, 15:21 BST
Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk injured his knee against Chelsea on Wednesday nightBrighton skipper Lewis Dunk injured his knee against Chelsea on Wednesday night
All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk missed Albion’s final game of the season against Manchester United at the Amex Stadium.

The England international defender was forced off the pitch during the first half of the 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Wednesday with a knee injury and failed to recover in time for the visit of Man United.

Dunk, 32, has also been a regular in Gareth Southgate’s England squad of late and it was feared his injury puts his inclusion at this summer’s Euro’s in doubt. However, De Zerbi, speaking ahead of his final match in charge of Brighton, eased concerns. "Not such a big problem, which is good news for him and for us."

One player who is starting for Brighton is young Argentine Valentin Barco. "Valentin is a big character and has big qualities,” said De Zerbi. “In the Premier League there are a lot of very fast wingers who are very powerful. But he is playing well. If we speak about qualities, his are clear. Then we have to work to improve him defensively - if we play with a midfield four, we have to defend well."

Brighton XI: Steele, Igor, Webster, Pedro, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Welbeck, Barco, Baleba, Adingra. Subs: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Enciso, Gilmour, Fati, Buonanotte, Offiah, Peupion, Baker-Boaitey.

