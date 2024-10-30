Lewis Dunk and Georginio Rutter absences explained for Brighton vs Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion are without their captain and a key attacker for the Carabao Cup match vs Liverpool this evening (Wednesday, October 30).

Skipper Lewis Dunk was warming up for his 250th Premier League appearance against Wolves on Saturday when he felt a problem with his calf.

When asked about his skipper, Albion boss Fabian Huerzeler told reporters: “Lewis has a small muscle issue, not that big and I think he is a great healer.

“We have to go day by day and for sure we can’t take any risks with him but he is keen on coming back as soon as possible.”

Georginio Rutter is cup tied – having appeared in the competition for Leeds United. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)placeholder image
Georginio Rutter is cup tied – having appeared in the competition for Leeds United.

The £40m French striker featured for the Whites as a 63rd substitute in their first round 3-0 home loss to Middlesbrough on August 14.

Rutter has impressed for Brighton of late with two goals and two assists from his six starts in the Premier League for Fabian Hurzeler’s team. He has also formed a lethal partnership with experienced striker Danny Welbeck, who has six goals in the top flight so far this term.

Fellow forward Yankuba Minteh, meanwhile, is still recovering from an injury he picked up while on international with Gambia.

Huerzeler said: "Minteh is hopefully close. We have to go day by day.”

In better news, Jack Hinshelwood is back in the Brighton squad after missing the Wolves match as a precaution.

Hurzeler has made eight changes to his team, with Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Mats Wieffer, Jakub Moder, Simon Adingra, Julio Enciso, Brajan Gruda (first start) and Evan Ferguson all in the first XI.

