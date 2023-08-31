BREAKING
Lewis Dunk included in England squad but still no place for Solly March as Arsenal striker gets surprise call-up

Gareth Southgate has included Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk in his 23-man England squad for their upcoming games against Ukraine and Scotland.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:24 BST

The England manager today announced his latest squad for their two September games, including the Albion defender for the second successive time, having previously not picked the 32-year-old since 2018.

Dunk, who only has one England cap, had to pull out of the wins over North Macedonia and Malta due to injury in June.

The 32-year-old finds himself back in the group that also contains Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and former Brighton defender Levi Colwill for the first time.

The England manager today announced his latest squad for their two September games, including the Albion defender for the second successive time. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)The England manager today announced his latest squad for their two September games, including the Albion defender for the second successive time. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
There was no place in Southgate’s squad for Solly March. The Seagulls winger has been in fine form for the Sussex side in the last twelve months, scoring three goals in his first three games of this campaign.

Raheem Sterling was the biggest omission from the squad, with the Chelsea winger missing out for the third time in a row.

Kalvin Phillips and Harry Maguire have been included, despite not playing a single minute of Premier League football so far this season.

Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw and John Stones are out injured, while fellow defenders Ben Chilwell and Fikayo Tomori are recalled.

England play Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier on September 9 in Poland, and Scotland in a friendly on September 12.

