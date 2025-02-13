Lewis Dunk injury update ahead of Chelsea as £25m Brighton ace ruled out for 'long time'

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of Chelsea

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk is a major injury doubt ahead of Friday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium.

Dunk, 33, injured his ribs during the first half of the 2-1 FA Cup fourth round win against Chelsea and tomorrow night’s fixture is expected to arrive to soon.

"Lewis is doubtful,” said head coach Fabian Hurzeler in the pre-Chelsea press conference. “So we have to see if he can train today, but I'm not sure if he will be ready for the game tomorrow.”

Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion is likely miss the Friday night clash against Chelsea

Dunk has struggled with injuries this term and missed five matches earlier this season due to calf issues. Adam Webster, who replaced Dunk at halftime last Saturday, is expected to step-up and play alongside the reliable Jan van Paul van Hecke.

Left back Pervis Estupinan remains sidelined with his “muscular” injury, with Tariq Lamptey set to resume at left back. Hurzeler confirmed the Ecuadorian is still “doing rehab” and “will not be an option" to face Chelsea. Midfielder Solly March is back in training following his “muscular” problem but is not expected to feature against Enzo Maresca’s fourth placed team.

James Milner has not played since August and remains absent due to his hamstring injury, while £25m summer signing Ferdi Kadioglu continues his recovery from a toe injury.

Kadioglu last featured in the 2-1 away defeat at Liverpool last November and underwent surgery on the toe issue. "He's unfortunately still a long way off,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World.

"It's still the same injury, so it seemed to be a small injury, but in that case it turns into a big injury, and therefore we have to go step for step.

"He's doing his rehab, he's doing a process, so it's all fine. There are no other complications about his injury, but it will take time until he's back on the pitch, unfortunately.”

On the plus side, Mats Wieffer, who has not played since his goalscoring display in the 1-1 draw at West Ham, is back training and in contention for the Valentine’s Day clash.

"Mats trained this week, he might be an option for the game, so we have to see how training is going today.”

Despite the injuries, Hurzeler is looking forward to taking on Chelsea for the second time in six days. Asked how he come up with something new to surprise Maresca, the German added: “No, I don't think it's about surprising them.

"It's more about doing the same things, but with one per cent more, even with two per cent more, because I think the main thing is intensity and we played intense.

“We set the standards high and now it's about challenging ourselves. It's about improving our standards, it's about playing more intense, running more, sprinting more.

"And I think it's not about outplaying the opponent, because like I said, first of all, Chelsea is a great opponent. They proved it the last time, they will prove it today.

"And second of all, it's about beating yourself and doing everything in a higher level than we did the last time.”

