Lewis Dunk, James Milner and Solly March: Brighton injury list and expected return dates ahead of Southampton

All the latest team and injury news ahead of Southampton vs Brighton

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will hope to have some positive news on the injury front this week.

The Seagulls are 10th in the top flight following last Friday’s rousing 3-0 victory against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium but injuries remain a concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabian Hurzeler had eight players missing for the showdown against the Blues, a situation that could ease for Saturday’s trip to struggling Southampton.

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk was back in training this week ahead of Southampton

Lewis Dunk: The Brighton skipper missed the win against Chelsea due to a rib injury sustained in the first half of the FA Cup fourth win against the Blues. The 33-year-old was pictured training in the gym this week and could be an option for the trip to St Mary’s. Adam Webster played extremely well in Dunk’s absence against Chelsea, which means the Seagulls will not take any unnecessary risks.

James Milner: The 39-year old started the first three matches of the season but injured his hamstring in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal back in September and has not been seen since. Pictured with the squad as part of a mis-season fitness assessment and looked fit and strong. The former Liverpool man finally appears to be making progress, although the Southampton match will arrive too soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Steele: The reliable and experienced back-up keeper continues his recovery following surgery to his shoulder. Bart Verbruggen looked back to his best against Chelsea and Carl Rushworth and Tom McGill are providing the competition in Steele’s absence. The keeper will hope to be available once more next month.

Ferdi Kadioglu: The £25m summer arrival injured his toe following the 2-1 loss at Anfield last November. The Turkey international underwent surgery and continues his recovery. Kadioglu was spotted in good spirits after the game against Chelsea but remains at least four weeks away. “It's still the same injury,” said Hurzeler last week. “He's doing his rehab, so it's all fine. There are no other complications, but it will take time until he's back on the pitch, unfortunately.”

Igor Julio: The Brazilian defender was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury sustained in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal last month.

Pervis Estupinan: The Ecuadorian left back has missed the last three Premier League matches due to a “muscular injury.” Southampton could arrive to soon for Estupinan, with Newcastle (FA Cup) away on March 2 a potential target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solly March: The midfielder scored his first goal for the The Seagulls after more than a year out with an ACL injury during the 4-0 FA Cup third round win at Norwich last month. March has since struggled with “muscular” problems and has missed the last three Premier League matches. The 30-year-old is back in training but the Southampton match could still be too soon. Brighton are right to be cautious after his lengthy absences.