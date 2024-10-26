Lewis Dunk last minute absence explained for Brighton against Wolves

By Derren Howard
Published 26th Oct 2024, 15:08 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2024, 15:12 BST
All the latest team news for Brighton vs Wolves

Brighton received a huge blow ahead of their Premier League kick-off against Wolves at the Amex Stadium.

Skipper Lewis Dunk was warming up for his 250th Premier League appearance when he felt a problem with his calf.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler took no chances and the captain was replaced by Brazilian defender Igor Julio.

Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion picked up a calf injury in the warm up ahead of the Wolves matchLewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion picked up a calf injury in the warm up ahead of the Wolves match
Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion picked up a calf injury in the warm up ahead of the Wolves match

Danny Welbeck, who himself recovered from a back injury in time to play against Wolves, was made the skipper in Dunk’s absence.

Speaking ahead of the match, Hurzeler was full of praise for Dunk. “He's so experienced, it shows in the number of games he already played in the Premier League and he knows when he has to be there and he knows when it's like game time, when it's match time, when he has to be prepared.

"He listens good to his body, but it doesn't mean that he only is there when it's match day, also during the week.

“He wants to win the small sided games in training, he wants to push his teammates. He's my captain and he's one of my most important players and also as a person very important because he knows the club. He knows the values of the club. He knows the history from the club. He knows what is needed to be successful in the Premier League.”

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Baleba, Ayari, Kadioglu; Rutter, Welbeck, Mitoma. Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Igor, Gruda, Enciso, Adingra, Moder, Wieffer, Ferguson.

