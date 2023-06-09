Brighton and Hove Albion skipper Lewis Dunk and Roberto De Zerbi celebrate in the Premier League

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk has witnessed plenty in his career but nothing quite like he experienced with the Seagulls last season.

Dunk, 31, was excellent for Albion as they achieved a record sixth place finish in the top flight and qualified for the Europa League for the first ever time in the club’s history.

Brighton also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup – eventually losing to Manchester United on penalties – all while experiencing the upheaval of a change of manager and playing style.

It was back in September where Dunk and Albion’s season took a major twist. The Seagulls were fourth in the table and had just walloped Leicester 5-2 at the Amex Stadium when news trickled through that their manager Graham Potter and his entire coaching had upped sticks and headed for the riches of Chelsea.

A little-known Italian called Roberto De Zerbi was brought in swiftly to replace Potter and had the task of settling the squad and maintaining the team’s fine start to the season.

In the skipper’s end of season message, posted on the club’s website, Dunk recalled his first training session with De Zerbi. “We were so impressed with what he had to say, his passion for the game, and the way he wanted us to play.

"With the Palace game also postponed and the international break that followed, it gave us a nice bedding-in period together. He got to have a closer look at the players while we began to take on board what he wanted from us.

"It was different to what we’d been used to with Graham, there was more jeopardy to our game, but the lads all bought into it and we were really enjoying the sessions laid on. We knew the club had appointed a top-quality coach and we were just looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Success on the pitch under De Zerbi did take a while and the Albion had to wait six matches before recording their first win under the Italian – and it arrived against Potter’s Chelsea. “We were playing well in those games,” Dunk added. “Playing some really good football, but just not getting it over the line. We knew that with this philosophy Roberto had instilled in the team, the results would come – and we got that first win against Chelsea which was, of course, one of the highlights of the season at the Amex.

"With Graham and his coaching staff returning, we always knew the atmosphere would be incredible, and we managed to put in a performance to match. It was a win that gave us so much confidence and we never looked back.”

Dunk, who was also recalled to the England squad for the upcoming qualifying matches against Malta and North Macedonia, will now look forward to leading his hometown out in the Europa League next season.

“I’m really looking forward to the experience of playing against different teams, different styles of football in different countries because even at 31, I’m still learning. I’ve already learnt a great deal since Roberto came into the club, but I know there is still more that I can learn.