Brighton and Hove Albion skipper Lewis Dunk believes Moises Caicedo has a vital role to play as the Seagulls continue their push for European qualification.

Caicedo, 21, was at the centre of one of the major talking points of last month’s transfer window as Brighton rejected bids from Chelsea and Arsenal for the Ecuador international.

Chelsea started the bidding at around £50m, before Arsenal upped the stakes with offers thought to be in the region of £60m and then £70m. Albion held firm and were determined to keep their star midfielder who they signed for just £4m from Independiente del Valle in 2021.

Caicedo – or his agent – posted on his social media that he wanted to leave but the move never materialised and Caicedo was placed “on leave” by the club until the end of the transfer window. He returned to action last Saturday as a second half substitute in the narrow 1-0 win against Bournemouth at the Amex last Saturday as Albion maintained their sixth place position and continue their quest for European qualification.

Moises Caicedo is introduced as a second half substitute during the 1-0 win against Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium

"‘He’s a young boy and we stick with him. He’s a great lad and obviously a fantastic player,” said Albion skipper Dunk speaking to talksport.com. “Who knows how long we’ll have him for and we’re grateful to have him for at least the rest of the season and hopefully for longer.

“I think it’s a massive statement from the club, standing their ground. Obviously we’ve sold players over the years to bigger clubs but I think it’s a great statement to show that we want to keep him and I think rightly so.

