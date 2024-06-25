Lewis Dunk says what he really thinks about Roberto De Zerbi exit and Fabian Hurzeler appointment
Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk said he “feels old” after Albion appointed 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler as the new head coach.
Dunk, 32, is currently on international duty with England at the Euros but will return in pre-season and work under the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history.
“It makes me feel old,” said Dunk, who is in the England squad for tonight’s final Group C match against Slovenia. “But I think that is modern football. Players are getting younger, and managers are getting younger, but he's the manager at the end of the day. He's going to be the boss and you listen to the boss.”
Brighton parted company with previous head coach Roberto De Zerbi after two largely successful seasons. The Italian – who has since joined Marseille – guided Albion to sixth in the Premier League and qualification to the Europa League for the first time in the club’s history.
The appointment of Hurzeler is a gamble for Brighton but the former Bayern Munich II midfielder has impressed during his brief coaching career. He has been part of the German youth set-up and then guided St Pauli to promotion to the Bundesliga in his first full season in charge.
Dunk added: “I know he got promoted with St. Pauli. He was at our training ground before last year watching training under [Roberto] De Zerbi.
“It’s an exciting prospect. At the time, of course, we were gutted De Zerbi was leaving, but the club have made another good appointment and hopefully we can hit the ground running under Fabian.
“I’ve had a good conversation with him. From what I’ve seen from him, I think it will be a similar possession-based football which will suit the players at the club."
