Lewis Dunk update as Brighton given yet another injury concern ahead of Liverpool

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler refused to rule out skipper Lewis Dunk for the Premier League trip to Liverpool this Saturday.

Dunk injured his calf in the warm-up prior to the 2-2 draw with Wolves last weekend and also missed last night’s 3-2 Carabao Cup loss to Liverpool at the Amex Stadium.

Hurzeler said: “We have to see how Lewis is today. We hope and we will see.”

The Seagulls also have another fresh injury concern with £25m summer signing Ferdi Kadioglu. The Turkey international “took a hit to the foot” in the first half of the cup defeat and was replaced by Pervis Estupinan at the break. The German head coach added: “I think Ferdi is not so bad.”

Brighton are also without defender Adam Webster (thigh), James Milner (thigh), Solly March (knee) but Matt O’Riley (knee) and Brazilian striker Joao Pedro (ankle) are working their way back and could feature at Anfield.

“O'Riley is mentally in a strong shape,” said Hurzeler. “He worked very hard in the rehab, he is part of the group and we are really happy for him. We are really looking forward to having him back on the pitch. We have great experts in our medical team, they do great work and are passionate in helping the players.”

Flying winger Yankuba Minteh has missed the last three matches with a muscular issue and the trip to Anfield will likely arrive too soon.