Liam Delap and Sunderland ace arrive – Brighton's dream team next season if transfer rumours are true

Brighton have been linked with a bold move for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

The former Manchester City man has impressed in the Premier League with relegation-bound Ipswich with 12 goals and two assists from 30 top flight appearances.

Delap, 22, is believed to have a £40m release clause at Portman Road which Brighton – along with West Ham, Everton and Manchester United – are keen to trigger.

Joel Veltman of Brighton & Hove Albion battles for possession with Liam Delap of Ipswich Town

The striker will have a number of options this summer but Brighton could be a tempting move – especially if they make European football next season.

Opportunities at Brighton for regular first team football would also be high for Delap.

Experienced striker Danny Welbeck has performed superbly this term but is now 34 and in the later stages of his career. Joao Pedro could be on the move this summer, with Arsenal said to be keen, while the future of Evan Ferguson – currently on loan at West Ham – remains uncertain.

The Seagulls have also brought the untested Stefanos Tzimas for around £22m and the Greek youngster will arrive this summer following his loan at FC Nürnberg.

Brighton have also spent around £10m on Sunderland prospect Tommy Watson, who will hope to push for first team football next term.

Delap is though an intriguing option for the Seagulls and a signing that would be sure to excite Albion fans. A £40m package represents good value but the competition for his signature this summer will be fierce.

Here's how Delap could line-up with Brighton next season:

Bart Verbruggen – GK: The Netherlands international has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich but hoprefully will be between the sticks for Brighton next term.

Joel Veltman – RB: The experienced defender triggered a contract extension and will likely be Fabian Hurzeler’s first choice right back next term.

Jan Paul van Hecke – CB: Brighton’s best defender this season and the Dutchman is a serious candidate for player of the of year.

Pervis Estupinan – LB: When fully fit and firing the Ecuadorian is one of the best left backs in the Premier League.

Carlos Baleba – CM: The Cameroon international has been Hurzeler’s main man in midfield this term. He has been linked with moves to Manchester City and Tottenham but another season at Brighton will be great for all concerned.

Jack Hinshelwood – CM: The England under-21 has impressed in a variety of roles this season but his favoured position is at the heart of the midfield.

Yankuba Minteh – RW: The £30m summer signing from Newcastle has had a decent first season with Brighton. Establsihed himself as the No 1 pick on the right flank and will hope to add more goals and assists next term.

Georginio – No 10: The £40m record signing from Leeds adds power and skill to the No 10 role and his ankle injury as been a huge blow as Brighton push for Europe.

Kaoru Mitoma – LW: Lots of speculation his future. Brighton turned down a huge offer from Saudi Arabia last January and the club are bracing themselves for further bids this summer. If he goes it could provide a chance for Tommy Watson – a £10m arrival from Sunderland – to stake his claim.

Liam Delap – CF: What a signing this would be Brighton. Adds pace and power to the frontline and he’s proved this season that he can finish too. There will be plenty of competition to sign him but hopefully Brighton are in with a shout. £40m would be a good deal, especially if the club sell Pero for a hefty sum.