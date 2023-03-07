Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher compares Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton to Arsenal and Manchester City

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher lauded Roberto De Zerbi for turning Brighton & Hove Albion into a ‘top team’ competing with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Sky Sports pundit spoke about the Italian coach as part of his analysis of the weekend’s Premier League games on Monday Night Football – after Albion had dismantled West Ham 4-0 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, March 4.

The result meant the Seagulls have won 11 of their last 17 games under De Zerbi in all competitions. The form has seen the club reach the FA Cup quarter finals and enter the race for Europe alongside Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United.

Speaking on De Zerbi, Carragher said: “They’re [Brighton] actually performing that well that the manager will have eyes on him at home and abroad. I think there will be clubs looking to take him in the summer. His team are competing in those numbers with Arsenal and Manchester City.”

The Sky Sports pundit spoke about the Italian coach as part of his analysis of the weekend’s Premier League games on Monday Night Football (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

De Zerbi was appointed as Graham Potter’s successor at Brighton on September 18. On last night's show, Carragher analysed statistics from that date to show how Brighton were playing as well as the ‘two best teams in the country’ – Arsenal and Manchester City – under the 43-year-old.

Since De Zerbi had arrived on the south coast, Brighton were ranked highest in the league for average possession stats per game (62.4%), second for number of 10+ passes per sequence per game (18.1) and second again for number of passes per sequence per game (4.5).

Carragher also highlighted how under the former Sassuolo manager, Brighton had improved on the number of chances they were creating per game from when playing under Potter, moving from 11th with 1.6 chances to third with three big chances per game.

Brighton have scored 31 goals in the Premier League since De Zerbi took charge – only Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool have scored more. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

In turn, their xG per shot has risen them in the ranks from 14th (0.09) to seventh (0.11) and their shot conversion from 17th (8.6%) to fifth (12.6%).

Brighton have scored 31 goals in the Premier League since De Zerbi took charge – only Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool have scored more – the latter of whom were helped by the seven netted against Erik ten Hag’s side at Anfield on Sunday.

Carragher said: “Their possession [stats] is the best in the league. It’s better then Man City. It’s unbelievable. The job they are doing and how they are going about it.

“They’ve basically doubled the big chances. So why are they scoring more goals? Obviously they are creating bigger chances and better chances. The reason the shot conversion is a lot better is because they are creating much bigger chances.”

Commenting on De Zerbi specifically, Carragher said: “The job he’s doing is absolutely fantastic. I hope he stays at Brighton. I want to keep analysing him.