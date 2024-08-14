Liverpool-linked attacker confirms 'big impact' move to Brighton as '£25m' deal sealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton have signed attacking midfielder Brajan Gruda from German club FSV Mainz for a fee believed to be in the region of £25m.

Brajan agreed a contract with the Seagulls until June 2028, and head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “I’m really pleased to get the opportunity to work with Brajan. I saw the big impact he made last season in the Bundesliga and he’s a player I admire a lot.

“The Premier League will be a different challenge but I’m looking forward to working with Brajan and helping to develop his big potential.”

Brajan Gruda has sealed his move to Brighton

Hurzeler is said to have pushed hard to sign Gruda. The 20-year-old has previously been linked with Bayern Munich and Liverpool and has scored four goals with three assists last term.

Technical director David Weir added, “We’re delighted to bring Brajan to the club. He’s a player we have been tracking for a while and he’s already played at a really good level in the Bundesliga. He is a player Fabian knows well and is really looking forward to working with.”

Gruda broke through at Mainz last season when he played 28 games in the Bundesliga to help them avoid relegation.

Gruda, whose father played in the Uefa Cup for Albanian team Vllaznia, played his youth football for his home town club FC Speyer before joining FC Karlsruher in 2015 where he spent three seasons in their academy prior to his move to Mainz in 2018.

He made his Bundesliga debut in 2023 aged 18 against Borussia Dortmund and has played for Germany at all age groups from the age of 15 and has made seven under-21 appearances. Earlier this year he was included in Germany’s training squad ahead of the 2024 Euros.

“He is a very creative player in the final third and has a good technique,” Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann previously said. “Gruda has a great left foot and I hope to see a lot of him. He doesn’t need to hide from anyone.“