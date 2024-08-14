Liverpool-linked attacker 'will go ahead' with £25m Brighton deal after 10 days of talks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion are expected to seal the signing on Mainz attacker Brajan Gruda in the coming days.

The Seagulls have been tracking the Germany under-21 ace throughout the summer and Gruda could even complete his reported £25m move before Albion’s first Premier League match of the season at Everton this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mainz’s sporting director Christian Heidel, speaking to Sky Germany, said: “As things stand, the transfer is not complete because nothing has been signed yet. But the probability the transfer will go ahead is very high. The talks have been going on for 10 days.”

Brajan Gruda is close to sealing a move to the Premier League with Brighton

If the transfer is successful, it would take Albion’s summer spend to more than £100m following the arrivals of Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord for £25m and Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle for around £35m. Malick Junior Yalcouyé signed from IFK Gothenburg for £6m, while Ibrahim Osman arrived for £16m from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland. The Seagulls also hope to complete a deal for Paraguay international Diego Gomez from Inter Miami for around £12m.

Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler is said to have pushed Brighton to sign Gruda. The 20-year-old has previously been linked with Bayern Munich and Liverpool and has scored four goals with three assists from 30 appearances in the Bundesliga with Mainz.

Gruda was also close to making the Germany squad for Euro 2024. He was called up for the initial camp by Julian Nagelsmann but was forced to withdraw due to a calf injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a very creative player in the final third and has a good technique,” Nagelsmann previously said. “Gruda has a great left foot and I hope to see a lot of him. He doesn’t need to hide from anyone.“