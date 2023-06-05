Edit Account-Sign Out
Liverpool look set to beat Manchester United in race to sign Brighton midfielder

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is reportedly having his medical ahead of a move to Liverpool, which is likely to be confirmed later this week.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:38 BST

A full agreement has been reached between the two clubs, with Liverpool set to pay the player’s buy out clause, suggested to be between £40-50m.

The Argentinian playmaker is set to sign a five-year-deal with the six-time European champions, making him the first signing of the summer at Anfield.

More to follow...

