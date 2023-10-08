Brighton and Liverpool played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the Premier League.

Both sides threw caution to the wind in a watchable encounter, which either side could have edged on another day.

Albion started the game on top and got a deserved opening goal when Simon Adingra robbed the ball from former Brighton man Alexis Mac Allister and caught Alisson off guard with a clever finish.

Liverpool seemed to be lacking an out and out defensive midfielder, with Adingra – in particular – causing all sorts of problems.

Brighton and Liverpool played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the Premier League. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The visitors looked very open at the back but the hosts couldn’t add to their lead and Liverpool were quickly back in the game.

Mo Salah calmly slotted in an equaliser five minutes before the break after a lovely team move involving Luis Diaz, Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez.

It got better for Jurgen Klopp’s side when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Szoboszlai by Pascal Gross. Salah put past misses from the spot behind him to make it 2-1.

Ryan Gravenberch replaced the ineffective Harvey Elliot at half-time and the substitute nearly made an instant impact, striking the crossbar at the backpost when he possibly should have scored.

Brighton had lost control of the game but were still a threat. Adingra was brilliantly kept out by Alisson when played one-on-one.

Liverpool were doing well to keep the hosts mostly quiet but were caught out by a free-kick when Solly March’s ball in evaded everyone and Lewis Dunk reacted quickest to level the scoring once again.

Brighton should have won it when Joao Pedro blasted the ball over from close range when he had time to pick a spot.

Neither side could find a winner and ultimately had to settle for a point.

Here’s how we rated Liverpool’s players:

Alisson - 6: Caught off guard for Brighton's goal and couldn't keep it out. Redeemed himself with brilliant save to keep out Adingra. Could do nothing about Dunk's goal. Came off his line well to snuff out potential threat

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7: Kept Kaoru Mitoma mostly quiet. A couple of superb interceptions, especially one in second half with outstretched leg to stop Mitoma from being one-on-one. Replaced after Brighton’s second goal

Joel Matip - 7: Recovered well from his own goal last weekend and had a solid game. Replaced by Konate at 2-1

Virgil van Dijk - 6: Wrong choice of pass to Mac Allister before Brighton opener. Appeared to handle the ball from Mitoma's wayward shot but nothing given despite huge protests from the fans – and the manager who was booked as a result. Mostly solid defensively

Andy Robertson - 6: Had his work cut out against the lively Adingra. Made some dangerous attacking runs. Let March's free kick go past him for 2-2.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7: Took up an advanced role. Quiet in the first half but was involved in build up to Salah's first goal. Fouled by Gross for the penalty. Great cross should have been turned in at the back post by Gravenberch. Booked for heavy challenge on March

Alexis Mac Allister - 5: Started against the team he made 98 Premier League appearances for. Largely to blame for opening goal, when he was tackled by goalscorer Adingra. Playing much deeper than he did for Brighton and was struggling out of his preferred position before Gravenberch eased the burden on him. Fortunate not to be booked after an accumulation of cynical fouls. Some nice passing in attacking areas

Harvey Elliott - 5: First PL start of the season. Did well to leave the ball for Salah to equalise. Otherwise quiet and wasn't offering much defensively. Replaced at half-time by Ryan Gravenberch

Mo Salah - 8: Took both of his goals well. Class is permanent and will be relieved to finally score from the spot after some horror misses. Picked up good attacking positions

Darwin Nunez - 6: Never looked like scoring but put himself about well. Nice assist for Salah. Let Dunk run past him to make it 2-2

Luis Diaz - 6: Wasn’t quite happening for him today. Worked hard in attack and defence but had a number of wayward shots. Should have done better with chance in second half

Substitutes:

Ryan Gravenberch - 7: Came on at half-time in an expected change to provide more protection in midfield. Looked destined to score but hit the crossbar. Tame shot easily saved. Good impact.

Ibrahima Konate - 5: Statuesque for Brighton’s equaliser – didn’t cover himself in glory after replacing Matip. Left Pedro unmarked and the Brazilian should have scored