Brighton and Hove Albion are still missing their key midfielder Enock Mwepu ahead of their Premier League trip to Manchester United.

Mwepu, 23, has been sidelined with a hamstring injury after pulling up during the first first half of Albion’s third round FA Cup victory at West Brom last month.

The injury to Albion’s energetic midfielder - who arrived last summer for £23m from RB Salzburg - has taken longer than expected to heal and the match at Manchester United will arrive too soon for the Zambia international.

Jeremy Sarmiento is also getting closer as he continues his recovery from a hamstring picked up at West Ham in December.

Albion head coach Graham Potter said, “We will be as we were against Watford. Enock is still a little way away and will be looking at the back end of next week.

“Jeremy Sarmiento is also getting closer, so the squad is in a good place.”

Lewis Dunk was also seen wearing a knee support at Watford on his first Premier League outing since his knee injury that kept him out since December.

Potter however confirmed his skipper is fine for Man United and said it was just a precaution.

“I think Lewis is just getting a bit soft as he gets older,” joked Potter. “He is fine and is okay for Tuesday.”

Brighton should have Leo Trossard available as he recovers from illness. The Belgian international missed Saturday’s impressive 2-0 win at Watford and and will hope to force his way back into Potter’s starting starting XI.

Yves Bissouma and Alexis Mac Allister are also pushing for starting roles having impressed from the bench at Vicarage Road.

Bissouma had an extended period away while on duty with Mali at the AFCON, while Mac Allister has now recovered having tested positive for Covid-19 last month on international duty.

