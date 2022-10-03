Liverpool vs Brighton player ratings: Leandro Trossard World Cup statement against Trent Alexander-Arnold concern

Roberto De Zerbi took charge of Brighton for the first time in the Premier League at Liverpool

The Belgian had given new manager Roberto De Zerbi a dream debut by scoring twice inside the first 17 minutes against some ragged defending, only for Roberto Firmino’s double either side of half-time and Adam Webster’s own goal to turn things around for the hosts.

But Trossard was not to be denied his moment in the spotlight as he became only the third opposition player to score a treble at Anfield in the Premier League, following Coventry’s Peter Ndlovu (1995) and Arsenal’s Andrey Arshavin (2009) into the history books with an 83rd-minute strike which poses yet more questions for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Robert Sanchez - Time-wasting from the 5th minute. Knew what he was doing, winding up and frustrating the Anfield crowd, which can go either way. Great sprawling save to deny Salah a clear goal-scoring opportunity. Questionable distribution at times. Flapped at a corner which gifted Liverpool their third. Excellent late stop to deny TAA’s freekick 7/10

Joel Veltman - Did the basics so well for the most part, which emanates confidence throughout the team. Vital clearance at the back post to snuff out a dangerous cross from TAA. At fault for Liverpool's equaliser - was too passive when one on one defending against Luis Diaz, who set Firmino up. 6/10

Lewis Dunk - Forward thinking with his passes, whipping them into the strikers on numerous occasions. Did well to put Salah under pressure when he had the goal at his mercy. Got sent to the shops by Firmino for Liverpool's equaliser. 6/10

Adam Webster - Day to forget for the centre back, really. Played Salah on for the first Liverpool goal, albeit it was a close VAR call. Then turned into his own net for Liverpool's third after finding himself in the wrong place at the wrong time, not much he could have done, to be fair. 6/10

Solly March - Blistering start. Produced a lovely deft touch to play in Trossard for the second Albion goal early on. Made some clever and positive runs in behind, causing problems. Solid in that midfield four. 7/10

Alexis Mac Allister - Harried and harassed Liverpool in the centre of the park. Starts attacks from deep, playing a part in the second goal. Distribution is beautiful at times. Keeps Albion ticking in the middle. Easy to underestimate just how important he is. 7/10

Moises Caicedo - Did okay against a tough Liverpool midfield trio. Struggled to stamp his authority on the game as he has done in previous matches. Wasted a glorious chance to set Welbeck in the six yard box. 6/10

Pervis Estupinan - Provided a decent threat down the right, getting in behind Trent Alexander Arnold. Was a bit suspect in defence, getting caught on his heels for the opening Livepool goal after letting Firmino get away. Great covering to stop Salah racing away on the break. 7/10

Leandro Trossard - Iconic Trossard performance. Hat-trick hero. Showed elite level link up play, finishing and ability to find dangerous pockets of space. Clever footballer. Tracks back as well. His all round game has progressed so much over the last few years. Continues to cement himself as Albion's talisman. 9/10

Pascal Gross - Linked up really well with Trossard and Welbeck in parts. That has real ability when they all click. Faded out of the game as Liverpool started to up the ante. 6/10

Danny Welbeck - Every week he puts in classic number nine displays: winning headers, holding the play up, running into channels and being a general handful. The only thing missing was a goal. Was denied multiple times by some superb saves from Alisson. 7/10

Subs:

Kaoru Mitoma - Such an exciting player. Looks like a street footballer. Not afraid to take a man on. 6/10

Adam Lallana - Received a great welcome from the Liverpool fans on his return to Anfield. Didn't have enough time to affect the game. N/A

