Brajan Gruda admitted he had to adjust slowly to life at Brighton after his summer move from Mainz.

The Germany under-21 international signed for £25m but has struggled to make an impact this season with just five Premier League starts and 382 minutes of action so far.

Gruda has shown glimpses of his potential at Brighton and gave a timely reminder of his talents during the international break as he scored the winner for the under-21s in their 1-0 victory against Slovakia.

It has been a period of adjustment for the young winger as he attempts to meet the demands of the Premier League. The hope is this goal will help him to play a key role in the final stage of the season as seventh-placed Brighton push on for European qualification and the FA Cup.

“It’s quite different from the Mainz style of play,” Gruda told Kicker after his winner against Slovakia. “He [Hurzeler] wants us to be aggressive and run hard off the ball.

"If you do that, he likes it. The coach is very clever when it comes to playing football.

“I found training [with Brighton] to be very fast at the beginning. You’ve got to adjust slowly. When a team is playing well and collecting points, you just have to keep at it, train well, and hope you get a few minutes.”

The issues of young players moving to a new country, along with a new language can often be underestimated in football and Gruda admitted it has been challenging.

“[In Mainz], I was always with my family,” he said. “Going to England, a country where the language is not my mother tongue, and living alone was difficult at the beginning.

"You just have phases where you don’t play that much. You just have to get through it. I went there for a new start. Let’s see how the next few games go.”

‘Gruda is a boy from the street’

Albion boss Hurzeler is a huge fan of Gruda’s talents and is prepared to give him time to develop with the Seagulls.

“I wouldn’t say he is a typical German,” said Hurzeler to the press earlier this season. “I think he has amazing skills with the ball. He’s like a boy from the street, as we say in German.

"He likes to dribble; he likes to have the ball at his feet. He can do special things!

“We need to give Brajan time. He comes from Germany. He is very young; it’s a different culture here. The Premier League is the best league in the world.

"We try to integrate him as fast as possible and give him all the support and help he needs, like all the other players, to try to improve him and make him ready for the Premier League."

