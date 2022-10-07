De Zerbi was announced as Brighton manager on September 18, after Graham Potter left the club to join Chelsea, following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

The Italian’s first two weeks of preparation before last weekend’s game against Liverpool were disrupted by the international break, with half of the first-team squad meeting their new boss two days out from their trip to Merseyside.

Furthermore, additional members of De Zerbi’s backroom staff had to wait until the last minute to be provided work clearance to travel with the team last Friday.

According to The Atheltic, Goalkeeping coach Ricard Segarra, fitness coach Agostino Tibaudi and Enrico Venturelli — De Zerbi’s translator and logistics arranger – were still being confirmed as the team flew up to Liverpool.

Despite the setbacks, the 43-year-old’s first game in charge saw a thrilling 3-3 draw at Anfield, complete with a Leandro Trossard hat trick, to maintain the club’s strong start to the season.

After the game, De Zebri credited Potter for the side he had inherited as helping him to achieve such a result, considering the circumstances he found himself in.

De Zebri said: “Potter has left me a great team. I’ve tried not to do any damage, of course adding my idea on top.”

De Zerbi has now had a full week to work with the entire squad, as he prepares for his first home game as Albion manager, when his side welcome Antonio Conte’s Tottenham to the Amex Stadium in the Saturday teatime kick off (October 8).

The Italian said he is still living ‘under the water’ as Brighton boss, having not been prepared for the squad to have a day off after the Liverpool game and remaining cautious to not change too much from Potter’s successful set-up.

That said, the 43-year-old is confident that as the weeks go on, he will be able to stamp his style of football on this Brighton side.

De Zebri said: "I have been living this week under the water, because there are a lot of things to be done. I have had to deal with the day off because this is normal in the Premier League, but we are not used to it in Italy.

“I didn't want to remove it because I didn't want to change the habits that the players are used to.

“Then I have not wanted to change too much, but I want to put my ideas on top, because if Tony Bloom and Paul Barber have chosen myself, it means they want to see the team play with my idea of football.