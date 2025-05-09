'Long time' – Brighton ace signs new contract amid Manchester United link

Tom McGill of Brighton & Hove Albion has signed a new two-year contract

Brighton goalkeeper Tom McGill has signed a new contract that runs until June 2027.

The 25-year-old has been with Albion since he was 14, and spent the first half of this season on loan with MK Dons where he made 25 League Two appearances.

Men's first team head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “Tom has been an important part of our goalkeeping team for a long time, and we’re pleased to see that continue.

“He gained some valuable experience with MK Dons this season and we’re confident that Tom will continue to improve with us.”

As well as loan spells with the likes of Greenwich Borough, Basingstoke Town and Crawley Town, the keeper received his first call up to the Canada senior squad in March 2023, before being named in his country’s 2024 Copa America squad.

Brighton have a strong team of goalkeepers. With Bart Verbruggen as the regular No 1 and fit-again Jason Steele providing reliable back-up.

Carl Rushworth, recently linked with a summer move to Manchester United, is also pushing for first team football after loans at Swansea and Hull City.

The Seagulls also have talented young stopper James Beadle back from a loan at Sheffield Wednesday. Dutch keeper Kjell Scherpen is also due to return this summer following his loan in the Austrian Bundesliga with Sturm Graz.

Brighton are next in action this Saturday as they travel to Wolves for a 3pm kick-off.