'Lost his head!' - Shane Duffy shoves teammate Rob Sanchez in heated exchange during Burnley first half horror

Brighton produced a poor display in the first half and as Burnley deservedly took a 2-0 lead.

Sean Dyche's relegation strugglers went ahead in the 21st minute as Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst claimed his first goal for the club.

Aaron Lennon released Connor Roberts down the right and his cut back was clinically swept home by January signing Weghorst.

Shane Duffy and Rob Sanchez had a heated exchange during the first half

The Clarets had earlier struck the crossbar through Roberts.

The Clarets doubled their advantage five minutes before half-time.

Brighton failed to deal with a long ball forward, Weghorst got the better of Duffy, leading to Josh Brownhill sending a low, deflected effort beyond goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Prior to the goal, Duffy - in for suspended skipper Lewis Dunk - clashed with his own goalkeeper Sanchez.

Sanchez screamed at Duffy who promptly pushed his keeper in the chest after they got in each other's way when defending a ball into the box.

It was an unsavoury incident - one not often seen by Brighton players - and served to sum up the frustration of a dreadful first half at the Amex.

Here's how Brighton supporters responded:

@SayersBHAFC: Duffy pushing Sanchez out of frustration - hate to see it #BHAFC

@Britishteahater: Also did anyone else see Duffy and Sanchez have a bit of a row? Not good to see at all

@ryanadsett: Duffy and Sanchez? No idea what was going on there. Duffy seemed to lose his head, worst half I’ve seen is play in a long time.

@CNSD17: Most entertaining moment has been Duffy and Sanchez

@benxsaker: This is by far the worst we’ve played all season. No shape, midfield is completely lost and shapeless. Duffy and Sanchez having a bust up too

@joe_JJE1: Duffy and Sanchez scrapping is perhaps as infuriating as the two goals, loosing and one of our most experienced players is trying to lamp his own keeper.