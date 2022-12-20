Brighton and Hove Albion will be bracing themselves for bids on their star midfielders when the transfer window opens this January.
Alexis Mac Allister was sensational for Argentina during their World Cup triumph in Qatar and the 23-year-old has propelled himself to one of the most in-demand players in world football. Juventus, Inter Milan, Atletico, Chelsea and Tottenham are all said to be keen on the Seagulls man but Albion are under no pressure to sell and Mac Allister would command a hefty price tag.
Moises Caicedo is another man who attracting interest with Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea and Real Madrid all said to be keen. Caicedo has impressed in the Premier League with Brighton and also stood-out for Ecuador during the group stages at the World Cup.
Here, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, writing in his blog for betvictor.com offers the latest insight on the major deals that could be completed this January, including: Mac Allister, Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Jude Bellingham and Cody Gakpo.
1. Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton
Fabrizio says: "Alexis Mac Allister also had an excellent World Cup: Scaloni considered him a key player in his Argentina world champion, but Brighton have no intention of letting him go. The market value remains above €65m and the club will try in any case to keep him until the end of the current season."
2. Moises Caicedo - Brighton
Fab says: "Moises Caicedo has also done very well in his few World Cup matches for Ecuador, English clubs including Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have been monitoring him for more than 6 months but at the moment the club will try in any case to keep him until the end of the current season - this goes for Mac Allister as well as for Caicedo."
3. Enzo Fernandez - Argentina
Fab says: "Enzo Fernandez is also highly regarded by Liverpool, but there are other English clubs tracking the Argentine midfielder who was voted best young player in the World Cup. Everything is still open, because Benfica want to keep Enzo at least until the end of the season and in there is a €120m clause in his contract. Real Madrid are also well aware of this, where they have followed Enzo since his days at River Plate."
4. Jude Bellingham - England
Fab says: "Bellingham was phenomenal with England, his numbers in 2022 are excellent and the World Cup has confirmed that the ex Birmingham is already a star internationally. That’s why the race to sign him is more open than ever: Real Madrid have been thinking about it for months but don’t want to pay crazy sums, Liverpool are pushing a lot thanks to Jurgen Klopp who wants Bellingham at any cost but Manchester City are also present in the race because they consider Jude a real gem. Borussia Dortmund will take their time to decide the price, but €100m will not be enough."
