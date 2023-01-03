Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi explained the difficulties of operating during the January transfer window.

Albion start the new year tonight at Everton and also face Liverpool and Leicester in the Premier League, plus an FA Cup third round tie at Middlesbrough, during the window.

De Zerbi is keen to keep hold of his top talents, including Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Leo Trossard, as the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle and Juventus have all been linked with January bids.

Brighton are under no pressure to sell but as proved in the past – with the likes of Ben White, Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella, they will do so if the money and the time is right.

De Zerbi said yesterday he has already spoken to Mac Allister and advised him to stay at least until the summer and the Argentina star himself admitted he is no hurry to leave a club he joined for £7m in 2019 from Argentinos Juniors.

However, if a huge bid of £60m plus from a Champions League club arrives in the coming days, it will be extremely difficult for Brighton to turn down.

De Zerbi said: “I am happy if he [Mac Allister] wants to stay with us until the end of the season and I think it is better for him,” the Italian added. “For us, for sure, but also for him because changing team in January can be a problem for him. For us for sure, but also for him.”

Asked how difficult it will be to keep Mac Allister beyond the summer, De Zerbi said: “I don’t know at the moment we are only focussed on the winter transfer market. After I will find the way to keep him, Moises and the other top players of this team, no.

"If we buy [I like the January window] if we sell, no, I don’t like. I am honest. Maybe it is too long it is not so easy to work when the market is open. Brighton is a serious club and I think we will not have a problem with this.”

On the possibility of new players arriving, the boss added: “We speak about the transfer market, I am not the chairman but the club know my ideas. I know the idea but [Everton] there is an important game for us.”