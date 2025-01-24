Major boost as Brighton star spotted training ahead of Everton after 11-match absence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest Premier League team news ahead of Brighton vs Everton at the Amex Stadium – Saturday, 3pm

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton's versatile midfielder Jack Hinshelwood could be available to face Everton at the Amex Stadium tomorrow.

Hinshelwood was an ever-present for the first eight matches of the Premier League season but sustained a knee injury in the 2-1 victory against Manchester City last September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old academy graduate has missed the previous 11 top flight matches as he works his way back to fitness and Hurzeler confirmed he should be available to face Everton tomorrow.

Brighton idfielder Jack Hinshelwood was spotted in training this week after an 11-match absence

"Jack will be an option and I'm quite positive that he will be," said Hurzeler in his pre-Everton press conference.

Hinshelwood was spotted training this week with the Seagulls and his return will be a welcome boost for ninth placed Albion.

Brajan Gruda, a £25m summer signing from Mainz, is also set to return after missing the last two victories against Ipswich and Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Brajan trained in the last two days," Hurzeler confirmed. "I think they will both be options for the weekend."

Midfielders James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) and Mats Wieffer (knee) are ruled out, while a late call will be made on Matt O'Riley (knee).

"He [O’Riley] has a small knee issue. He got a hit on his knee and it's painful. It's just a time thing, so if he's able to overcome the pain and if he can go through this pain, we will see in the next days.”

It could provide another chance for January arrival Diego Gomez, who made his debut as a late substitute in the 3-1 win at Old Trafford last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He gives the team something what we don't have,” Hurzeler added. “So he has a special profile. He's a warrior on the pitch. He can run a lot. He can fight a lot. He makes the last step in personal duels.

“We need to give him game time for sure, so that he can integrate as quick as possible, but also give him time so that he adapts to the intensity, that he adapts to the new culture.

"But the first weeks with him, I really enjoyed working with him. He's a player who pushes his limit. He's a player who always wants to give more than 100 percent and that's a profile I really like.”