Major boost as 'injured' Brighton star spotted training hours before Newcastle clash

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will hope to have Diego Gomez ready for action against Newcastle at the Amex Stadium today.

Gomez, 22, injured his thigh while on international with duty with Paraguay as they played two matches against Japan and South Korea.

Gomez scored in the 2-2 draw with Japan but hobbled off the pitch during the 2-0 loss in South Korea.

Hurzeler complained in his pre-match press conference that some players “did not return in the condition they were sent” and said “some national teams were not professional” in how they used Brighton players during the break.

The fact that the Gomez injury occurred during a friendly must have been all the more frustrating for Hurzeler.

Gomez thigh issue is frustrating

The German was though diplomatic in his response. “Yeah, it's frustrating for sure,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. “But I think these kind of injuries they can happen. And like I said, we have to deal with it now.

“We have to find solutions. It's a thing we can't change anymore. So there are two ways of reacting. You can be frustrated and can complain. Or you're there to find solutions. And we are there to find solutions.

“We are there. We are 100 per cent convinced that we still have a good squad, no matter who is injured and who is out. And even these moments, we have to stick closer together and try to push forward be positive, stay positive.

“And that's what we always try to do. Yeah, it's a small muscle issue. He got a hit. So let's see if he can train today. He might be available for tomorrow. “

Gomez was later spotted training with the Seagulls and looked at full tilt ahead the clash with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle.

Gomez has been a key man in the midfield of late, especially as Carlos Baleba has struggled to find his best form.

Brighton will also assess the likes of Joel Veltman (calf) and Kaoru Mitoma (ankle) ahead of kick-off. The duo were not spotted in the training pictures released from the club.

