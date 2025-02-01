Major boost for Brighton ahead of Nottingham Forest as late January signing confirmed
Brighton have confirmed the signing of Eiran Cashin from Derby County, for around £9m. The centre-back has signed a deal that runs until June 2030.
Men’s first-team head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “We’re delighted to welcome Eiran to the club.
“He’s gained a lot of experience in the Championship, has a good profile and as a left-sided defender he will give us another strong defensive option.
“We’re looking forward to working with Eiran and watching him develop with us.”
The 23-year-old made 144 first team appearances for the Rams after coming through their youth academy.
His first-team debut came in December 2021, before he established himself as a regular starter three months later.
He made 44 League One appearances last season as he helped Derby win promotion back to the second tier.
Eiran has represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level, and made his under-21 debut in June 2022.