'Major' - Brighton and Hove Albion announce new co-owner as chief becomes club’s second largest shareholder

Brighton and Hove Albion’s chief executive Paul Barber is now a co-owner of the club.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion say the move has ‘further strengthened’ Barber’s commitment to the club with the acquisition of newly issued shares.

Albion’s deputy chairman and chief executive becomes the club’s second largest shareholder behind chairman Tony Bloom with 1.5 per cent of the total shares in existence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bloom said: “Paul has been exceptional in his role as deputy chairman and chief executive, and we are thrilled that he has further strengthened his commitment to the club with this investment.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber (right) becomes the club’s second largest shareholder behind chairman Tony Bloom (left) with 1.5 per cent of the total shares in existence. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

“Paul is a major driving force at the club, he has been integral to our incredible progress since his arrival in the summer of 2012 and we would like him to remain with us for many seasons to come.

“He has already committed to the club until at least 2030, and we wanted to offer him this opportunity to further commit, and also to recognise his level of service and loyalty to the club.

“I regard Paul as the best chief executive in football and I am delighted he is now a co-owner of the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barber said he is ‘incredibly grateful’ to Bloom and the board for ‘offering me this chance to invest in the club’.

He added: “It is a minority and some way behind Tony’s majority shareholding, but nonetheless I’m very proud indeed to co-own a small part of a football club I’ve come to love over the past 13 years.

“We have achieved so much: club, staff, fans and community, including promotion to the Premier League, qualifying for Europe and there’s so much more for us to achieve. I look forward to continuing our progress over the coming seasons.”