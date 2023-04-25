Brighton have a number of injury concerns as they prepare to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team, who suffered a painful penalty shootout loss to Manchester United in the semi-final of the FA Cup last Sunday, have up to

first teamers struggling with injuries.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, is preparing his team to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in the Premier League

Albion have impressed this season and they are eighth in the table and are on track for European qualification, while Forest are second from bottom and face an intense relegation battle.

Injuries are however mounting up for De Zerbi. Adam Lallana (thigh), Jeremy Sarmiento (foot), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Danny Welbeck (knee) and Jakub Moder have all been sidelined. Joel Veltman (hamstring) and Jason Steele (knock) are also managing issues.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s match at the City Ground, De Zerbi said: “It is too early to think of the first XI, we will see tomorrow. Welbeck there is a problem for tomorrow but with Ferguson I don't want to take a risk. We have another nine games and maybe he can be important for the last eight."

Lallana and Sarmiento will also miss out while De Zerbi expects Lamptey and Moder to remain out until the end of the season.

Welbeck could be in the travelling squad but is unlikely to feature in the starting XI.