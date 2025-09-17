Major injury boost as Brighton star spotted in full training ahead of Tottenham
Brighton received a timely injury boost ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Tottenham.
Brighton suffered a miserable time in Bournemouth last weekend as Jack Hinshelwood and Maxim De Cuyper both sustained injuries in the first half.
Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez was also unavailable as he was not fit enough to play after long-haul international duty with his country.
The fitness of De Cuyper (knee) and Hinshelwood will be closely assessed during the week, with Hinshelwood's ankle the more concerning of the two as he faces around six weeks out.
Diego Gomez in good shape
Gomez however looks in much better shape as he was spotted training at full tilt on Wednesday ahead of the Saturday showdown with Spurs at the Amex Stadium.
The return of Gomez, 22, is a huge boost for head coach Fabian Hurzeler as he tries to find his best midfield combination.
Gomez adds athleticism and power to the central areas and brings a goal threat, as he proved against Tottenham last season with a stunning strike in the final match of last season.
With Hinshelwood unavailable, James Milner - who started at Bournemouth last Saturday - Yasin Ayari, Gomez and Carlos Baleba are the main options.
Baleba is however a concern for Hurzeler as he has struggled for form and fitness after a disrupted pre-season and constant speculation of a move to Manchester United.
Baleba dropped to the bench at Bournemouth and will hope to return to the starting XI against Spurs.
Brighton will also assess the fitness of midfielder / right back Mats Wieffer ahead of Tottenham.
The Dutchman has missed the last two matches with a knee issue. Solly March (knee) and Adam Webster (knee) are the long-term absentees.
