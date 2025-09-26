Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League team news - Stamford Bridge, Saturday 3pm

Mats Wieffer has received a clean bill of health ahead of Brighton's trip to Chelsea this Saturday.

The Dutch international started the first two matches of the season in the right full back slot but missed the Manchester City and Bournemouth matches due to a knee injury sustained at Everton.

Wieffer returned and played the final minutes of Brighton's 2-2 draw with Tottenham last Saturday and is now ready to go from the start at Stamford Bridge.

The experienced Joel Veltman has filled in at right back but Wieffer's return is a huge boost for head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Wieffer, 24, offers a physical presence and power to the right side of the defence and forms a dynamic partnership with right winger Yankuba Minteh.

"There's some positive news,” said Hurzeler. “Mats Wieffer is back and Maxim De Cruyer will be back.

“Jack [Hinshelwood] is still out. Overall, some more options regarding our full-backs, so good news.”

Maxim De Cuyper is back

Hurzeler also confirmed that left back Maxim De Cuyper is also available. The £13m summer signing missed the Tottenham draw with a knee injury picked up in the 2-1 loss at Bournemouth.

Minteh and Brajan Gruda have managed “small issues” this week and missed some training but Hurzeler believes they will be ready for Chelsea.

"Brajan recovered this week,” said the German head coach. “He had some days off because of a small issue, but he trained on Thursday, so he will be fine. Yankuba was the same, he trained on Thursday, he will be fine."

Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee) and Jack Hinshelwood (ankle) as the long term absentees.