Major injury boost for Brighton ahead of Liverpool – 4 out and 4 doubts

Brighton team news ahead of Liverpool

Brighton forward Joao Pedro has returned to training and could feature in Saturday’s Premier League game at Liverpool.

The Brazil international, who has scored twice in four appearances this term, missed Albion’s last five matches in all competitions due to an ankle issue sustained in the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest on September 22.

Seagulls captain Lewis Dunk will also be assessed following two games out, while Ferdi Kadioglu may be available after being forced off during Wednesday evening’s 3-2 Carabao Cup loss to Liverpool.

Speaking of Pedro, head coach Fabian Hurzeler told a press conference: “We have to see – he is coming back after a long injury – if he will be an option. But he is back in training.

“We have to see how Lewis is. With Ferdi, it’s not that bad, so hopefully he will also be an option for Saturday.”

Midfielder Matt O’Riley is also back training after undergoing surgery on the ankle issue he sustained just minutes into his debut in late August.

The 23-year-old, a summer signing from Celtic, is ahead of schedule in his recovery, but there was no indication as to when he will be fit to return.

Brighton have an immediate opportunity to avenge the midweek cup exit at the hands of Arne Slot’s Reds.

Hurzeler, whose tenure began with a 3-0 win on Merseyside at Everton, is preparing for his first visit to Anfield.

“I was standing in front of the stadium (before) but it was empty,” he said of Liverpool’s ground.

“I saw it and it’s also near to Goodison Park, so I saw it from outside and some videos from inside.

“It is not on my bucket list as a fan to watch a game ther, but it will be a great experience for sure.

“As a German, I followed the period of (former Liverpool manager) Jurgen Klopp, having great memories at Anfield, so I am really looking forward to the atmosphere there.”

Out: Adam Webster (thigh), James Milner (thigh), Yankuba Minteh (muscular), Solly March (knee).

Doubt: Pedro (ankle), Matt O'Riley (ankle), Lewis Dunk (calf), Ferdi Kadioglu (foot).