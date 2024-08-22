Major injury boost for Brighton as Fabian Hurzeler confirms £35m summer signing will face Manchester United
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler confirmed impressive summer signing Yankuba Minteh is available to face Manchester United at the Amex Stadium this Saturday lunchtime.
Minteh, who joined the Seagulls for around £35m from Newcastle, impressed in pre-season and the early stages against Everton but was forced off just before halftime due to a concussion injury.
The Gambian has however trained well this week and is likely to play a key role against Erik ten Hag’s team. Hurzeler, speaking at a press conference before the United match, said: “There are clear rules for concussion in the Premier League. It is important for the health of the player we follow these and he will be available.”
New signings Georginio Rutter and Brajan Gruda could also be in contention. Rutter joined for a club record £40m from Leeds, while Gruda confirmed his £25m arrival from German club Mainz last Friday.
Hurzeler said: “He [Rutter] can play outside or centre. He can help as he can find the gaps and a good first touch going forward. I like his reaction out of possession when losing the ball. He can help us.”
The German also confirmed Pervis Estupinan (ankle), Evan Ferguson (foot) and Tariq Lamptey (unspecified) continue their recoveries. All three missed the opening day 3-0 win at Everton but the United match may still arrive too soon for all three.
Billy Gilmour, linked with a move to Serie A club Napoli, is expected to feature against Man United but Valentin Barco could be out as he finalises his loan move to La Liga club Sevilla.
Julio Enciso (knee) and Igor Julio (unspecified) are expected to miss out, as will long-term absentee Solly March.
