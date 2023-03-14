Brighton and Hove Albion welcome old rivals Crystal Palace to the Amex Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday night

Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton will be with their key defender as they look to return to winning ways against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Adam Webster produced a fine performance in the 2-2 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road last Saturday but hobbled off the pitch and was replaced by Jan Paul van Hecke with just minutes remaining.

Webster was not moving well towards the end of the match and was clutching his right hamstring as he departed. Webster looked rock solid at the back alongside the excellent Lewis Dunk and it was Webster’s forward thinking pass into Pascal Gross that teed-up the opener at Leeds.

Adam Webster hobbled off the pitch at Leeds United clutching his hamstring

De Zerbi, speaking at the pre-Crystal Palace press conference, said: “Webster is on the list.”

Also on the plus side Levi Colwill is available for selection following his quad injury and was an unused substitute at Elland Road. Colwill and van Hecke will be in contention but De Zerbi also has the option of moving Joel Veltman into a central area from his usual right back position.

Tariq Lamptey, who missed the trip to Leeds with a knock, will be assessed in the final training session ahead of kick-off.