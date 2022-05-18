Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Brighton & Hove Albion return to action for their final game of the season this weekend as they host West Ham.

The Seagulls have nothing to play for other than to continue their four match unbeaten run, while the Hammers are looking to secure a top six finish with a win.

Brighton are unbeaten in nine meetings with West Ham, with the previous six all ending in draws.

December’s reverse fixture ended 1-1, with Neal Maupay’s last minute equaliser claiming a point for the visitors to take them up to seventh place in the table.

1. Liverpool 'reach agreement' over Portugal youth star Liverpool have reportedly made an agreement with Porto for first refusal on signing midfielder Fabio Vieira. The 21-year-old - who has six goals and 14 assists in the league this season - is thought to have a release clause of £12.7 million. (Liverpool Echo)

2. Leicester eye £14m deal for Nigeria international Leicester City are looking to sign Ademola Lookman permanently this summer in a deal worth £14 million. The winger is currently on loan from RB Leipzig and has eight goals this season. (Daily Mail)

3. West Ham could sell £28m man West Ham are reportedly ready to part ways with Nikola Vlasic this summer, a year after he joined the club for almost £30 million. The attacking midfielder has one goal in 19 league appearances this season. (The Mirror)

4. Liverpool in pursuit of Toon target Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to sign Ajax's Antony, who remains a target for Newcastle and Manchester United. The winger has eight goals and four assists in the Eredivisie this season. (Fichajes)