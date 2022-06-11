Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Brighton & Hove is set to welcome the UEFA Women’s Euros roadshow this summer.

The tour will visit all the tournament’s hist cities and will take place at Hove Lawns on Saturday 25 June 2022.

Activities include music, live entertainment and football challenges, as well as the opportunity to meet the legends and have your picture taken with the UEFA Women’s EURO trophy.

The Brighton Community Stadium will play host to three fixtures at this year’s tournament.

On Monday 11 July England will take on Norway, before the latter face Austria four days later.

Brighton will then host a quarter-final on Wednesday 20 July.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. West Ham in talks with Brazilian defender West Ham are reportedly in discussions to sign Red Bull Bragantino centre-back Leo Ortiz. The 26-year-old would be available for around £8 million. (Globe Esporte)

2. Blades join race for Newcastle striker Sheffield United have expressed interest in Newcastle United striker, Dwight Gayle. Middlesbrough are also keen on snapping up the 32-year-old, who has fallen down the pecking order at St. James' Park. (Daily Mail)

3. Ex-Toon boss turns down India move Former Newcastle United manager John Carver reportedly recently turned down a move to Indian Super League side Chennaiyin but is still keen on returning to full time management. The 57-year-old currently works with the Scottish men's national team. (Scottish Sun)

4. Wolves in pole position to sign Liverpool attacker Wolves are reportedly leading the race to sign Liverpool's Takumi Minamino. The Reds want £17 million for the Japan international, who is also a target for Leeds United. (Football Insider)